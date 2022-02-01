Decline in the number of staycations taken in summer 2021

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of staycations taken by Irish residents declined in summer 2021.

Irish residents took almost three million domestic overnight trips in the third quarter of the year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Figures released by the CSO show that 2021 domestic trips in July, August and September decreased by 33 per cent when compared with 2020.

Some €776 million was spent on domestic trips in Q3 of 2021, with Irish residents spending €680 million on holidays and €67 million visiting friends and family.

With the 2,808,000 domestic trips taken, domestic hotel stays were down by 29 per cent while stays with friends or relatives fell by 33 per cent when compared with the same period in 2020.

Commenting on the release, Brendan Curtin, CSO statistician, said: “The figures provide information on the impact of Covid-19 on domestic and international travel in the months of July, August and September 2021.

“Domestic trips were down by 1.1 million (-28 per cent) in Q3 2021 compared with the same period two years ago.

“When compared to Q3 2019 Irish residents took 11 per cent fewer domestic holiday trips and business trips were down by 68 per cent.

“There were 585,000 outbound overnight trips undertaken by Irish residents in Q3 2021.

“When compared to Q3 2019 this represents a fall of 2.3 million outbound trips (-80 per cent), with foreign holidays down by 1.7 million and 300,000 fewer trips to visit friends and relatives.”