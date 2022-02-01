Grangecon goes native with intensive tree-planting scheme

By Suzanne Pender

THE village of Grangecon has got a spring in its step and an urge to once again plant trees, thanks to an exciting initiative.

Over the last year, the local community has been planning for the planting of 16,000 native tree saplings in an initiative where Grangecon goes greener by working with partners Easytreesie.com, Reforest Nation, Crann and local community groups.

The project builds on work completed in the last planting season (2021), when 4,000 native saplings were planted around the village through a collaborative initiative between Easy Treesie, Go Greener with Grangecon and Grangecon Tidy Towns.

Julia Glass and the Grangecon Tidy Towns group have also been very busy planting and maintaining a community orchard. Over the last few years, thousands of trees have been planted in the locality and the village is going from strength to strength through these and other exciting biodiversity initiatives.

“The community of Grangecon is full of people with a love and respect for trees and native tree planting,” said Jennifer Page of Go Greener with Grangecon.

“There is a great sense of wanting to give something back to this earth that we have taken too much from. The tree planters here are very much aware that they are planting trees for the future, rather than just for themselves.

“We are thrilled to be able to facilitate so much tree planting in West Wicklow with help from organisations like Easy Treesie, Reforest Nation and their supporting partners,” said Jennifer

The tree-planting project has sparked excitement in neighbouring villages, with Dunlavin emulating Grangecon’s great example, having planted several thousand trees in and around their already-beautiful area.

The village of Kilmeade just over the Kildare border has planted over 14,000 saplings in the last two years, with groups such as the local GAA, Tidy Towns and a local CE scheme led by Johnathan Tallon all united to plant trees.

Regulations have recently been changed to allow the planting of up to one hectare of land (2.4 acres) with native species without the need to go through a complicated forestry licensing system. This has had a very positive impact on the number of people in communities who have considered planting native trees in large back gardens, using under or unused pieces of ground to plant.

To give an idea of the scope of the collaborations, this season’s tree planting project in and around Grangecon will involve Easytreesie.com in collaboration with Crann, Go Greener with Grangecon, Reforest Nation, the Tree Council of Ireland, Engineers Without Borders, Coillte, Trees on the Land, artist Steven Doody, Baltinglass Golf Club, Tidy Towns, GAA, CE scheme Kilmeade, participating community members and supported by a host of volunteers, donors, businesses and state participants, including Rethink Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, None So Hardy Nurseries and English’s Fruit Nursery.

Any individuals or community groups who are interested in participating in future planting initiatives can email project facilitator Steven Doody at [email protected]