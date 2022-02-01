Greenhouse art project approved for Carlow

A colourful greenhouse which will provide a workshop venue and meeting place to the community will be set up in the grounds of Carlow College.

VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art Carlow has been selected to receive funding from the ESB Brighter Future Arts fund. The €250,000 fund was established in 2021 to support artists and arts organisations to deliver creative projects that will promote awareness of climate change and inspire positive action.

The Project ‘Future Light from Distant Stars’ will see VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art work with artist David Beattie to create a colourful greenhouse installation in the grounds of Carlow College that will be powered by innovative dye-sensitive solar panels, emitting light and providing a unique growing space, workshop venue and meeting place for the Carlow community. The spectacle of the colourful greenhouse during both daytime and night-time hours will be an important visual and sculptural reference point.

The artist’s ambition is to use the greenhouse as a meeting and workshop space to facilitate engagement, discussions and collaborative exchanges within the community to address the challenges of climate change. The project is one of just five projects selected for funding across the country.

Speaking at the announcement, Emma Lucy O’Brien, CEO and Artistic Director from VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art in Carlow, said: “We are delighted to support artist David Beattie with this important project and to be a part of the ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund. As a public institution with a sincere commitment to civic engagement through the arts, we recognise the value of a project like this and the important issue that it brings attention to. The climate emergency is our biggest challenge. Finding ways to come together, think creatively and make good decisions for our future is vital.”

The project is due to begin in May 2022 with a view to the structure being in place by June 2022.

For more information on the fund or selected projects visit www.esb.ie/arts.