Plans unveiled for columbarium wall at Carlow cemetery

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS for a new columbarium wall within St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow were unveiled this week and are expected to go out to tender shortly.

The plan consists of two new columbarium walls, with each one expected to contain 60 recessed niches capable of holding two standard sized cremation urns.

The facing walls will be located at a large green area within the cemetery (section 6 C), a memorial garden dedicated to residents of St Dympna’s Hospital and the County Home.

Plans for this new development would also include enhancing this area and the erection of a headstone dedicated to the residents of those two Carlow institutions.

Senior executive engineer Orla Barrett outlined the proposed development and its location, adding the council’s intention to go out to tender “in the next fortnight”.

She expected the work to be completed “in three to four weeks” after their commencement. Ms Barrett stated that the council was responding to a growing need within the community.

The plans were warmly welcomed by council members. Cllr John Cassin proposed the plans move ahead, seconded by cllr Ken Murnane and unanimously agreed by members.