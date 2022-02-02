Bail granted to Carlow man charged with post office deception

A man charged with deception in relation to an incident at a Carlow post office was granted bail today.

40-year-old Declan Haughney of Pollerton Road, Carlow appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning (Wednesday).

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail after the court was told he did not have money for a cash lodgement required as part of his bail conditions.

Mr Haughney faces two charges of deception at Hosey’s shop and post office on the Staplestown Road, Carlow on Friday 21 January. He also received a further charge for an unconnected matter this morning.

When his case was called, defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said there was consent to bail. Mr O’Flaherty said he had spoken to prosecuting garda, Detective Joe O’Keeffe, and the only issue had been related to his client’s residence.

“That is more of a council issue than a criminal issue… that is the matter for the council to deal with,” said the solicitor.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant would be required to abide by a 9pm-9am curfew, sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda Station and refrain from entering Hosey’s post office and reside at 199 Pollerton Road.

Garda Caroline O’Malley also further charged the defendant with another offence unconnected to Hosey’s.

Garda O’Malley said Mr Haughney made no reply after he was charged and cautioned.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said the new charge was “somewhat connected” to other matters Mr Haughney was due to face at the court on 23 February.

Judge Geraldine Carthy consented to the garda bail conditions along with a €300 bond and €200 cash lodgement. Bail conditions also included that the defendant commit no further offences, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

Judge Carthy added that in addition to Hosey’s Mr Haughney was not to enter or be in the vicinity of Rath’s Londis. Mr Haughney was also ordered to be intoxicant free and be of sober habits.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client was not currently able to take up bail as it was not expected there would be cash lodgement.

After hearing DPP had yet to provide directions, Judge Carthy adjourned all matters until 23 February. The defendant was to appear by video link if still in custody but was told to appear in court if bail was granted.