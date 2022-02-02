Call for action on discarded fag ends

By Suzanne Pender

“ONCE you see it, you can’t unsee it,” admitted cllr Adrienne Wallace as she addressed the scourge of cigarette butts scattered outside apartment complexes in Carlow town.

Cllr Wallace brought forward a notice of motion at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the council to engage with the owners/managers of apartment complexes in Carlow town to encourage the regular removal of any waste outside, particularly cigarette butts and other rubbish.

Cllr Wallace spoke of her work with the Clean Up Carlow campaign, which involves regular litter picks around town and cited cigarette butts as one of their greatest banes.

She urged owners of apartment complexes to increase their maintenance or provide more cigarette bins, pointing out that “there’s a lot involved” in trying to clean up cigarette butts.

Senior engineer Orla Barrett agreed that cigarette butts are the “highest offenders” when it comes to littering and complimented a project currently running with Gaelcholásite Cheatharlach tackling the problem of cigarette butts.

Ms Barrett stated that the council does engage with businesses owners on the issue and encouraged councillors to notify its environmental department of any location where it’s an issue.

She described Carlow town’s environmental patrol officer Pat Kehoe as “worth his weight in solid gold” and that he was more than willing to visit any site when notified.

Councillors were effusive in their praise of the council’s environmental department.

Cllr Wallace accepted the good work of the council and that incidents of this nature could be reported directly to them. She therefore agreed to withdraw the motion.