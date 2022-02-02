Carlow air dome plan deflated by residents

A PROPOSAL to develop a first-of-its-kind air dome in Carlow has stalled following a planning appeal.

IT Carlow received planning permission last year for a 1,400 square meter air dome at Mortarstown Upper on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow. The facility would have multiple sporting uses, but would primarily be for two indoor tennis courts.

However, residents in the Maple Court housing estate, which adjoins the development area, recently lodged an objection to An Bord Pleanála. The residents had previously submitted objections to Carlow County Council, including artist’s impressions of what the air dome would look like from their back gardens and homes. They say the air dome would be an “overbearing feature” and “visually obtrusive”.

Air domes are erected under internal pressure without any kind of construction. In recent years, some tennis clubs, and notably Connacht GAA, have developed their own air domes for year-round use, but this would be the first facility of its kind in Co Carlow. The IT Carlow air dome would operate from 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 7pm at weekends.

Maple Court residents also claimed there would be noise issues with air blowers used to inflate the dome, which would be in operation 24 hours a day, and cited light pollution from its use at night.

Carlow County Council had sought further information on issues raised by the residents. The local authority granted permission after IT Carlow responded that it would reduce the height of the air dome roof by less than a metre and relocate the dome two metres away from its original site. Noise levels were considered within EPA guidelines, while lighting from the dome was considered not to have a negative impact on homes.

The application is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála on 23 May.