Carlow Tidy Towns AGM tomorrow night

Chairman of group Ken Tucker this week urged Carlow people to become Carlow Tidy Towns to combat the escalating problem of litter in all its forms, including dog fouling and discarded facemasks.

“Our association is at the very crossroads of existence through lack of members and I as chairman am passionately appealing for new members,” stated Ken.

“Our association is a cross-community group of volunteers, businesses, schools and, of course, residents from the various residential areas in our town. All are welcome, so please come and join us at our meeting and help make our town a brighter and cleaner one for us all to live in,” added Ken.