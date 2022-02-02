Eurovision selection returns to The Late Late Show, featuring local musician Mark Caplice

Batlinglass singer/songwriter, Mark Caplice, will perform on Friday’s Eurovision special on The Late, Late Show

Brendan Murray is one of the contenders for Friday night’s Eurovision national title

By Elizabeth Lee

THE quest to find the best song to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is returning to The Late Late Show this Friday night. Six songs will vie for the coveted place to represent the nation in the Eurovision, which is taking place in Turin in May.

Among the contenders for the national prize is Brendan Murray, who sings Real Love, which he co-wrote with Darrell Coyle, while local songwriter Mark Caplice from Baltinglass added the finishing touches.

Friday night’s battle to secure a place in the Eurovision isn’t the first time that either Mark or Brendan has represented Ireland in the world’s biggest song contest.

Mark co-wrote Ireland’s 2018 contender Together, performed on stage in Lisbon and got through to the finals, while Brendan represented the country the year before in 2017.

Both Mark and Brendan are hoping that they’ll book their place in Turin this May by winning Friday night’s competition. For the first time in years, the selection process will involve a combination of an international jury, a national panel and a public vote.

“I think Brendan has a good chance with this, it’s an honest, heartfelt ballad. It’s definitely my favourite song,” said Mark, who’s accompanying Brendan on keyboards on the show.

Brendan is a seasoned performer and is well known in Ireland, having first appeared on X Factor. He was also a member of the Irish boyband Hometown from 2014 to 2016. He’s looking forward to Friday’s show, when he’ll perform Real Love, one of just six songs that were selected from 300 entries.

“I’m looking forward to it. The nerves are kicking in a little bit now, but I’m trying to take it in my stride. I have a bit of experience, so I know the craic and how it all works. This is my second time around, so we’re hoping for the best result. I love working with Mark; he’s great to work with, so I’m looking forward to Friday night,” said Brendan.

The Late Late Eurovision special is on RTÉ One this Friday night at 9.30pm.