Gardaí identify 13-year-old boy as person of interest in Co Cork attack

A 13-year-old boy has been identified as a person of interest as Gardaí in Co Cork continue to investigate a serious attack on a woman in her twenties who was followed for a period in the city before her assailant subjected her to a “particularly nasty” assault.

The violent incident occurred last Saturday evening in the Evergreen Street area at around 11.30pm when a male attacked the woman who was walking alone. She was hit in the head and face and sustained cuts and damage to her jaw.

The woman was transferred to Cork University Hospital via ambulance for treatment. She was left badly shaken by the incident. Her injuries were not life-threatening a

Members of the public had rushed to the assistance of the woman. Her attacker fled the scene by foot once passers-by came to her aid having been alerted by her cries for help.

Gardaí have harvested CCTV security camera footage from the area and are said to be making good progress in their investigation. They are following a definite line of enquiry. It is understood the young woman was walking the short distance home when the attack occurred.

The attacker, who was alone, was not known to the woman. It is not known if he attempted to rob her or if his motives were even more sinister.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area last Saturday evening at around 11pm to contact them. They are particular keen to receive any relevant dash cam footage which may be available from passing motorists.

The woman has spoken to Gardaí about the incident. Statements have also been taken from persons who intervened to help the woman and by individuals who witnessed the attack.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Kilkenny are attempting to trace a man in his forties who grabbed a 17-year-old female from behind while she was out walking on Monday.

The woman had a “brief struggle” with the man in the Johnstown area at around midday yesterday. She managed to fight off her attacker whom it is understood was carrying a sharp implement. The woman received treatment in hospital after the incident.

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have spotted any unusual activity in the area to contact them.