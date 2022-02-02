Male youth arrested over assault on Alanna Quinn Idris

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí say a male youth was arrested this morning as part of the investigation into a serious assault which occurred near the civic offices on the Ballyfermot Road on the night of December 30th.

He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Alanna Quinn Idris suffered a ruptured eyeball and fractures to her cheek and eye socket. She also suffered broken teeth and was left with a large wound just below her eye.

Ms Quinn Idris, who was treated at St James’s Hospital and the Dublin Eye & Ear Hospital, needed to undergo surgery, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home in Ballyfermot.

A young man she was with, who suffered stab wounds to his arm, has also been discharged from hospital. The two were assaulted by a group after they alighted from a bus at about 9.30pm.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.