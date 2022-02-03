  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow court hears bare-chested man told gardaí he would not be arrested

Carlow court hears bare-chested man told gardaí he would not be arrested

Thursday, February 03, 2022

A MAN who stripped off his top and told gardaí that he was not going to be arrested was given a suspended prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

The 31-year-old Kildare man pleaded guilty to threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour at Maganey on 15 September last.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant “was causing hassle at the family home. He had stripped off his top and was walking down the roadway with his shorts and runners on”.

When approached by gardaí, the defendant said: “F**k you, you know nothing about drug dealing. F**k you all.” The defendant picked up a large rock in a threatening manner.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant then said: “You are not going to arrest me. I am not getting in the van.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed a two-month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Full details in next week’s Nationalist

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow family in receipt of income benefit cannot get on housing list, TD claims

Thursday, 03/02/22 - 4:53pm

Female Carlow students encouraged to take part in STEM showcase

Thursday, 03/02/22 - 4:50pm

Cattle sale was one of the best on record

Thursday, 03/02/22 - 4:00pm

Similar Articles

Bail granted to Carlow man charged with post office deception

Wednesday, 02/02/22 - 8:42pm

Carlow man urinated beside altar in church

Wednesday, 26/01/22 - 8:21pm

Carlow man charged over child abuse images

Monday, 24/01/22 - 8:26pm