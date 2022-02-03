Carlow court hears bare-chested man told gardaí he would not be arrested

A MAN who stripped off his top and told gardaí that he was not going to be arrested was given a suspended prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

The 31-year-old Kildare man pleaded guilty to threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour at Maganey on 15 September last.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant “was causing hassle at the family home. He had stripped off his top and was walking down the roadway with his shorts and runners on”.

When approached by gardaí, the defendant said: “F**k you, you know nothing about drug dealing. F**k you all.” The defendant picked up a large rock in a threatening manner.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant then said: “You are not going to arrest me. I am not getting in the van.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed a two-month sentence suspended for 12 months.

Full details in next week’s Nationalist