Carlow family in receipt of income benefit cannot get on housing list, TD claims

A Carlow family in receipt of income support could not get on the council housing list, according to local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

During a recent debate about housing, Deputy Murnane O’Connor told Taoiseach Micheal Martin it was clear that more affordable homes were required as she was meeting people who could not qualify for social housing or a local authority home loan.

She said: “I had a family with me yesterday who are in receipt of income supplement. They are above the threshold to qualify for social housing. I ask that this be looked at. We cannot have a family on family income supplement who are not qualified to go on the local authority housing list.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor also highlighted local authority adaptation grants relating to children describing it as a major issue.

“There does not seem to be a policy in place. It all seems to be for elderly people. I welcome that support, but lately I have met many children who need the grants.”