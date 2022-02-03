Death notices and funeral arrangements

Phil Whelan (née Butler)

99 Woodbrook Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow and formerly of Killarney, Co. Kerry, February 2nd 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Anne, Aideen, David and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Joe, sister Theresa, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Susan and Faye, grandchildren Laura, Patricia, Stephen, Rose and Sebastian, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Phil Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Michael O’Rourke

Clogrennane, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 2nd, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Valerie, Desmond, Brian, Collette, Siobhan, Micheal, Debbie, Michelle and Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N2Y3) all day on Friday with Prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters

Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Cross Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/