Drummond youngsters make St Brigid’s crosses for charity

The pupils in St Brendan’s NS proudly showing off the crosses

By Elizabeth Lee

THE pupils and parents of children in St Brendan’s National School, Drummond have continued the annual tradition of making and selling St Bridget’s Day crosses for charity.

This year, the children chose the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice as their charity and, as it stands, have raised €785. The skill of gathering rushes and making crosses has been passed down through the generations. Parents who were taught the skill in St Brendan’s NS now teach their own children in the run-up to St Bridget’s Day.

In the classroom, principal Cheryl Brennan, assisted by a master in the craft Anne Boland, the school’s retired principal, set about teaching the pupils the ancient skill of weaving rushes into a cross.

More than 300 crosses were made and sold by the pupils and parents.

“I am continually inspired by the power of our small-but-mighty school community. It is no small feat for a school with 25 pupils to raise such a significant amount of money for LauraLynn. We are really looking forward to presenting the cheque to the charity,” said Ms Brennan.