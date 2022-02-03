Female Carlow students encouraged to take part in STEM showcase

Carlow female teenagers are encouraged to take part in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) showcase.

Over 15,000 female teenage students from Ireland and across the globe will attend the 8th annual I Wish STEM showcase on Thursday 10 February.

The acclaimed free virtual event is to inspire, encourage and motivate young female students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Registration remains open for this important event and Carlow female students are encouraged to sign-up by visiting iwish.ie/register.

Featuring over 70 inspirational STEM leaders and gender equality advocates, speakers set to share their stories and experiences include Mary Robinson, the first woman President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union; and Orla Keane, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC will also speak along with London Breed, the 45th Mayor of San Francisco, who is also the first African American woman to be elected mayor of the US city.

Further speakers include Anna Hill, Founder and CEO of River Cycleway Europe, a design innovation company pursuing the positive disruption of urban transport sectors across Europe; Brenda Romero, an award-winning game designer; and Imelda Hurley, CEO at Coillte, Ireland’s state forestry company. Nicci Daly, a mechanical engineer and international hockey player is among the guest speakers along with Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland who will speak on how a diverse workforce with equal participation of women in STEM is a key factor for investment into Ireland.

To be opened by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, there will be five different sessions running across the day, each approximately 90 minutes in length, hosted by RTÉ TV Presenter Sinead Kennedy.

Also taking to the virtual stage throughout the day will be speakers from leading science, technology and engineering firms including Deloitte, Arup, AWS in Communities, Dell Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, PepsiCo, Stripe and Stryker.