Interactive mural unveiled in John Sweeney Park

Artist Paul Byrne, second right, with Jannette O’Brien from Carlow County Council, Joe Walsh and Liz Fennelly from John Sweeney Park residents’ association, and youth workers and young people from Carlow Regional Youth Services

A young resident viewing the interactive mural through his phone

By Elizabeth Lee

THE residents of John Sweeney Park, Carlow have a visual treat and a magical mural that’s just been unveiled, thanks to artist Paul Byrne and Carlow County Council.

To the naked eye, the mural is static, but when an in-the-know passerby points their smartphone to the work, the image becomes animated via augmented reality.

In essence, it’s like scanning a QR code. For an AR mural to work, you need a smart device such as a phone or tablet, on which you can open an app or AR web browser. You then enable the app to access the camera, which recognises certain patterns on the mural.

The creation of the new mural was one strand of a larger project undertaken by Carlow County Council in the area.

Championed by Carlow Regional Youth Services’ (CRYS) local after-school group at John Sweeney Park and created by Paul Byrne, well-known local artist and creative director at Good Idea, the mural succeeds in bringing a physical space to life.

“The amazing thing about augmented reality is it allows you to do more storytelling through the blend of technology and art,” says Paul. “This project had the added bonus of working with a super bunch of local young people, who are keen to make a positive contribution to their local area.”

The process started with a series of developmental workshops. Paul met the enthusiastic and creative after-schools group and over several workshops looking at positive emotions and feeling good about where you live, they developed an interpretive design.

“This project was participant-led,” says Siobhan O’Dwyer of CRYS. “Our young people are proud to have created something spectacular in their community and to leave their mark in such as positive way. The AR element of the piece is an exciting way of reaching out to the younger generation using the communication tools that they all use.”

This bright and positive mural is located near John Sweeney Park House, which is the home of Carlow Regional Youth Services in the area and was commissioned by Carlow County Council under the National Anti-Dumping Initiative 2021.

Download the free artive app from your play store, just hold your phone in front of the mural and watch it come to life!