What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

A halt to Northern Ireland Protocol checks and discussions to tackling the cost of living are among the top news stories on Thursday.

The Irish Times reports Government ministers are set to examine ways to offset cost of living increases, alongside comments from Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in which he warns a stop to checks on goods going between the North and Britain would constitute a breach of international law.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner‘s lead image is of Roy Keane amid reports he may be considering a return to Sunderland as manager. The paper also carries the story of gardaí identifying a suspect following an attack on a woman in Cork at the weekend.

The Echo reads: ‘Patrick’s Day is back’, reporting Cork city’s parade, which will return for the first time in two years, will “kickstart a bumper weekend”.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with ‘Three pay hikes for Watt in 10 months’, reporting on increases to the Department of Health’s secretary general Robert Watt’s salary of “close to €300,000”. The paper also carries a picture of Irish actor Cillian Murphy, alongside his former Peaky Blinders co-star, Helen McCrory, almond with Murphy’s remarks that filming of the hit series has been difficult following McCrory’s death.

The Irish Sun reads: ‘Pint of Pain’ referring to Diageo’s plans to increase the cost of a pint of Guinness by 20 cent.

The Irish Daily Star reports Declan Haughney, who is accused of deception by attempting to withdraw his dead uncle’s pension, has also been charged with shoplifting having appeared in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the UK, the imminent announcement of government support to ease soaring household energy bills leads Thursday’s front pages.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report British chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a raft of measures, including council tax cuts and loans to energy firms, to ease the financial burden facing millions of families as a result of Ofgem raising the energy price cap by 50 per cent.

According to the Daily Mail, the cap is set to rise by about £650 (€780), which the Daily Mirror says could result in an extra £53 (€64) on monthly household bills.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Independent report pressure is rising on Boris Johnson as more Tory MPs call on the British prime minister to resign amid the fallout from the Downing Street parties scandal.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star lead with Mr Johnson issuing a warning to Vladimir Putin over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And the i says the UK government’s “levelling up” plan has come under fire for “lacking ambition and funds”.