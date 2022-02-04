Carlow Citizens’ Information Service is open for answers!

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Citizens’ Information Service on Tullow Street, Carlow finally threw open its doors to people yesterday, Monday 7 February, for the first time in almost two years.

While their range of advice services continued unabated during Covid-19 restrictions, yesterday was the first day that the team got to met service users in real life.

Development manager for Co Carlow, Sarah Drea, said: “This is a long- awaited time for everyone; the people living and working in Co Carlow can once again call in to meet a member of the team face to face, something we have all missed so much. Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help. Our services are free and confidentiality is key for us. Your query can relate to anything and if we cannot help, we will know where you can get the help and advice you need.”

The Carlow offices helped 4,406 people last year and responded to 17,380 queries on a wide range of subjects, including health, social welfare, employment, tax, housing, moving country, education and training, and legal matters.

Carlow Citizens’ Information Centre is now located at 43 Tullow Street and will operate a mix of telephone, drop-in and appointment services for the foreseeable future.

The drop-in service is available on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 1pm.

To book an appointment or to drop in, call the CIC痴 new phone number 0818 075130.