Death notices and funeral announcements

Thomas P (Tom) CROTTY

10 Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Thomas P. (Tom) Crotty, (Baker) February 3rd 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Reunited with his dearly loved wife Margaret Mary. Much loved father of Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and Tom. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and sisters Ann and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers Kieran, Pat, Bernard, Fr. Jim and Michael, sisters Patricia and Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Tom’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Tommy Flynn

Laragh House, Quinagh, Carlow and formerly of Tullamore, Retired Telecom Eireann, Director of Atlas Telecom and Vice President St. Patrick’s Boys AFC, February 2nd 2022 after a short illness at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Pauline, dearest father of Mark, Ciara (Adelaide, Australia) and Adam, adoring grandad of Carey, Camden, Lainey, Farrah, Stevie and the late Charlie. Sadly missed by Mark’s wife Gillian, Adam’s fiancée Emma, Ciara’sfiancée Jodie, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, great friends and his loyal buddy Mac. Predeceased by his sister Noreen Coss

May Tommy Rest in Peace. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 4.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption with private cremation to follow.

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research at St. James’s Hospital through www.supportstjames.ie

House strictly private, please.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Paddy Fenelon

Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co. Carlow. February 3rd, 2022 peacefully at his home in the loving care of his daughter Catherine and son-in-law Mark. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breeda, brother Jim, sisters Mary, Kathleen & Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, son-in-law Mark, sister Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday & Sunday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Susan Copley

Crossneen and formerly of Bennekerry, Carlow, February 2nd 2022 (peacefully) in the gentle care of the Dunmore Wing, University Hospital, Waterford. Dearly loved daughter of Eric and Evelyn and cherished sister of Janet, Gillian and David. Sadly missed by her parents, brother, sisters, brother-in-law Niall, nieces Ciara and Rachel, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am in Staplestown Church, Carlow (R93 W566) followed by private cremation.

House private, please.