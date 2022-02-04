Free walk and talk on the benefit of herbs

Laura Darcy

CARLOW herbalist Laura Darcy is giving a free ‘Walk ’n’ Talk’ in An Gairdin Beo, Carlow on Sunday 20 February at 11am.

The idea behind the event is to teach people about herbs and how to use them. Participants can learn about the power of herbs and how they can use their garden weeds for their own benefit. People are invited for a cup of herbal tea and an informal discussion afterwards. Those who want to partake are not required to bring anything apart from weather-appropriate clothing and an open mind. The walk will be two hours’ long and requires no registration.

Laura has had a passion for herbs and plants since she was a child and enjoys sharing it with those around her.

“Herbs are not hard to find,” she explains. “In fact, I often refer to them as garden weeds. People can find them as soon as they step outside their house. A couple of years ago, I wasn’t aware of all the power that herbs actually had. Now that I know all the positive effects of herbs, I think it is only fair to share it with everyone.”

Laura has been a herbalist since 2015 and has run several courses around their effects. The upcoming walk is open to everyone, so for more information, visit yarrowlane.ie