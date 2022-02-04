Golfgate: Doors open for Dara Calleary and Seán O’Rourke to return to politics and RTÉ

The door has opened for former minister Dara Calleary and RTÉ broadcaster Seán O’Rourke to return to their former lines of work following the Golfgate controversy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin opened the door for Mr Calleary to return to frontline politics this evening, after he resigned as Minister for Agriculture in August 2020 over his attendance at the golf society dinner in Galway when the country was under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Asked if he could return to Cabinet after a court dismissed charges against the organisers of that event, Mr Martin said “the door is always open” for a person of Mr Calleary’s “calibre”.

He said the former Fianna Fáil deputy leader had “paid a heavy price” and had helped ensure continued trust in Government after the controversy.

“Dara resigned and I paid tribute to the decision he took, in the sense that I think Dara understood that sense and the importance of trust between Government and the people in respect of Covid-19 management and the restrictions that were brought in,” he said.

“In many ways, what he did, I think was a very high price for him to pay. It was very dignified what he did. In many ways, he ensured the continuation of that trust, in terms of the issue around how we manage Covid-19 as a Government that brings in restrictions.”

He added: “Of course of the door is always open, there’s always a way back for a person of the calibre of Dara Calleary, I think that’s clear.”

RTÉ broadcaster

RTÉ has also left the door open for Seán O’Rourke to return to broadcasting there in some form in the future but has made no definite commitment as yet, according to The Irish Times.

Mr O’Rourke was one of the 81 guests and members who attended the so-called ‘Golfgate’ Oireachtas Golf Society dinner event in Clifden and had recently retired from RTÉ at the time. On foot of the controversy, the broadcaster decided not to proceed with a new contract for Mr O’Rourke due to run from 2020.

After the court case concerning the organisers of the event concluded, Mr O’Rourke expressed a desire to return to broadcasting with RTÉ, saying he would “like to go back on air.”

In a response to his comment, an RTÉ spokesman repeated on Friday what RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said about the matter at the end of 2020.

“Seán is a tremendous broadcaster who had a big impact during his time with RTÉ… if opportunities present themselves, RTÉ will, of course, consider them. This remains the case.”

Privately, there are mixed views among former RTÉ colleagues to whom The Irish Times spoke on Friday. With all speaking on the basis of anonymity, there was a common view that Mr O’Rourke would return in some form over the next year – not on a daily or weekly show, but hosting a one-off series on TV or radio.

While Mr O’Rourke had no involvement in the court case concerning the dinner, the fact that the charges against the organisers of the event were dismissed was seen by some as a natural starting point in terms of rebuilding his relationship with RTÉ.

Charges dismissed

At Galway District Court this week, Judge Mary Fahy dismissed charges against Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, John Sweeney and his son James Sweeney, who own the Station House Hotel, of illegally holding the event in August 2020.

All four had faced a single charge that they organised an event which contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

Judge Fahy told the court: “They were all responsible people who would not have gone to a dinner if they didn’t feel comfortable and feel that the hotel and the organiser had put in place all that was required to make it safe.

“I have no doubt that the organisers, in conjunction with proprietors, did everything they could to comply.”

The event in August 2020 caused a political storm, leading to a number of high profile resignations including that of Mr Calleary and former European Commissioner Phil Hogan.

-Additional reporting by Press Association.