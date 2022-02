Carlow County Council spent €1.3 million last year on leasing social housing. A total of €1,338,934 was spent under the Social Housing Leasing programme in 2021 by Carlow County Council.

The figures were produced in the Dáil recently and showed the leasing figure has risen substantially in recent figures. In 2018, the figure was €754,092 while in 2019 it rose slightly €787,285. The figure jumped to €1,027,396 in 2020.