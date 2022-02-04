Lecture will examine historic Carlow burial grounds for unbaptised babies

AN UPCOMING lecture will look at historic burial grounds for stillborn and unbaptised babies.

PhD researcher Courtney Mundt will give the talk, which will be hosted by the Carlow Historical & Archaeological Society on Wednesday 16 February at 8pm. The event will take place in the Seven Oak Hotel but will also be accessible through Zoom and Facebook.

Ms Mundt has researched these burial grounds, known as cillíní, recording and mapping along with researching their socio-religious origins.

Ms Mundt’s lecture will go into detail about what cillíní are, their origins, her current research and highlight what is known about Carlow’s cillíní.

The name cillíní derives from the Irish for cil, meaning ‘church’ or ‘cell’, so the translation is ‘little church/cell’.

These grounds were mainly used for burying stillborn and unbaptised babies. However, depending on the location, cillíní could also be used for the burial of adults, who were not seen as eligible for consecrated burial. Cillíní are commonly located in older archaeological monuments, such as ring forts/raths, ecclesiastical sites and abandoned churches and cemeteries, as well near water, natural landscape features and anthropogenic boundaries. Currently almost 1,700 cillíní have been recorded across Ireland, with the vast majority located on the west coast.

Most likely, cillíní were first created during the Catholic Church’s Counter-Reformation (1545-1648), when it was decided at the Council of Trent (1545-1563) that the unbaptised and stillborn were not allowed to be buried in consecrated ground, and their souls would go to Limbo.

The earliest mention of cillíní in historical records is from a letter in 1619, and the earliest archaeological evidence for cillíní dates from the 1700s. Legislation enacted during the 19th century impacted the cillíní, with hidden burials carrying a penalty. Last summer, Ms Mundt completed two weeks of fieldwork in across Co Fermanagh, where she met landowners to discuss potential cillíní on their land and surveyed these sites after analysing Ordnance Survey (OS) maps for potential sites.

Co Carlow only has five cillíní recorded by the National Monuments Service (NMS). However, by analysing UCD’s Folklore collection, it is possible to find more of them in counties with low numbers, such as in Carlow. By combining the analysis of NMS sites on OS maps and reading through the folklore collection, it is possible to find, record and protect more of these vulnerable sites for future generations.