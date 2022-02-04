Local groups combine to support worthy causes

This unique planters is among the prizes in the raffle

By Suzanne Pender

A GROUP of Carlow’s young people are turning their energies into good deeds for their local community through their involvement with the Untouchables Youth Group.

The group, working alongside Charity Begins at Home, another Carlow group, has done extraordinary work over the last few months supporting local causes, the vulnerable in our community and offering kind gestures to those working tirelessly for the Carlow public.

“Over the Christmas period, we raised more than €3,000 and had donations of toys, selections boxes, sweets, hampers and all sorts of things, which we then gave to Carlow Women’s Aid, Carlow Lions Club, St Vincent de Paul, the Sacred Heart Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and Crumlin hospital,” explained Sharon Parker Byrne, who co-ordinates the project.

The charity also very kindly gave all sorts of goodies and treats to local frontline services, including the gardaí, the ambulance service and those working at Carlow’s Covid-19 testing centre.

The beginning of the New Year saw members of the group turn their attention to running raffles, with the proceeds going to Carlow Women’s Aid and St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

Sharon sincerely thanked all those who have so generously donated and she particularly thanked Brennan’s Handmade Crafts, which donated two beautiful planters in a Penny Farthing shape themed for St Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

“People have been very generous and hopefully that will continue,” said Sharon.

Donations can be dropped into New Oak Community Centre from 9am to noon daily, or phone 086 64002571.

“We hope that people will get behind us again this year, so keep an eye out for our raffles, which are done live on our Facebook page,” said Sharon.

Since starting in 2019, the Untouchables Youth Group, which consists of young people from the local community, have organised all sorts of raffles, jumble sales and events to help raise funds to support their work or donate to local charities. They have also taken on various projects in their community, including looking after local fairy and recycling gardens.