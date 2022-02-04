Man arrested as gardaí seize €260,000 worth of cannabis

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €260,000 in suspected cannabis herb following two searches in Ballincollig, Co Cork on Thursday.

Personnel attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit conducted a search of a property in Ballincollig at 7pm. A small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was located in this first search, along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

A follow-up search was carried out at a nearby residence and approximately 13kg of cannabis herb, believed to be valued at €260,000, was seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.