New GP clinic and pharmacy to open in Carlow town

PLANS for a new GP clinic and pharmacy in Carlow town received the green light after planning permission was approved.

Armen Nahapetyan and Dr Bismil Ali Ali were successful in their application to change the use of premises at ground level from commercial to a medical surgery and pharmacy at Hanover House, Hanover.

Pharmacist Armen Nahapetyan owns and runs Tullow Street Pharmacy, which has been operating in the town for the past four years.

Speaking to The Nationalist, Mr Nahapetyan felt there was demand for another pharmacy in the town, with existing businesses currently very busy. The GP clinic and pharmacy will run independently of each other. The new clinic will provide a boost to the town amid a growing demand for GP services.

Mr Nahapetyan said he hopes to begin shop fitting in the next few months, but could not say when it would open.

Originally from Armenia, Mr Nahapetyan has been in Ireland since 2000, first working in Laois, before moving to Carlow.