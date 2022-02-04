New GP clinic and pharmacy to open in Carlow town

Friday, February 04, 2022

Hanover House, Carlow

PLANS for a new GP clinic and pharmacy in Carlow town received the green light after planning permission was approved.

Armen Nahapetyan and Dr Bismil Ali Ali were successful in their application to change the use of premises at ground level from commercial to a medical surgery and pharmacy at Hanover House, Hanover.

Pharmacist Armen Nahapetyan owns and runs Tullow Street Pharmacy, which has been operating in the town for the past four years.

Speaking to The Nationalist, Mr Nahapetyan felt there was demand for another pharmacy in the town, with existing businesses currently very busy. The GP clinic and pharmacy will run independently of each other. The new clinic will provide a boost to the town amid a growing demand for GP services.

Mr Nahapetyan said he hopes to begin shop fitting in the next few months, but could not say when it would open.

Originally from Armenia, Mr Nahapetyan has been in Ireland since 2000, first working in Laois, before moving to Carlow.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Leasing of social housing in Carlow tops €1.3m

Friday, 04/02/22 - 9:52pm

Carlow pet sore launches ‘Operation TransPAWmation’

Friday, 04/02/22 - 9:25pm

Lecture will examine historic Carlow burial grounds for unbaptised babies

Friday, 04/02/22 - 8:57pm

Similar Articles

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 04/02/22 - 8:43pm

Carlow air dome plan deflated by residents

Wednesday, 02/02/22 - 9:06pm

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 28/01/22 - 8:04pm