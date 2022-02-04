Thought-provoking dance show comes to Visual

Carlow’s Aoife Kavanagh has composed the music for the new dance show Man Down

 

Choreographer Róisín Whelan will bring her gripping new dance show Man Down to Visual on Saturday 19 February

 

CARLOW-BORN choreographer Róisín Whelan will bring her gripping new dance show Man Down to Visual on Saturday 19 February.

Man Down is a thought-provoking and highly theatrical narrative dance production looking at the known and unknown. Following an original score by fellow Carlow native Aoife Kavanagh, four exceptional dancers create the evocative whirlwind of one man’s internal world.

Róisín is delighted to present the much-awaited premiere of Man Down at Visual on 19 February, with another performance planned for Wednesday 23 February at Backstage Theatre, Longford.

The premise of the show is that character Aodh is held hostage by caution and fear, torn between his dreams and desires and the life he is leading.

In this thought-provoking and highly theatrical narrative dance, reality isn’t always as it seems and through a string of encounters, Aodh is faced with split-second choices between the known and unknown.

The physically-charged choreography within Man Down confronts us with our own past, successes and failures.

“The Covid-19 pandemic deeply impacted on our feelings, emotions and on our mental health and wellness,” said Róisín.

“With more research into mental health, I learned that isolation was a contributing factor to many mental health diseases.

“Last year, Carlow County Council actually commissioned a graphic artist to create large wall murals around the town at GAA clubs, barber shops and housing estate walls entitled ‘We need to talk about this’. From there, my idea was born,” explains Róisín, who is also Visual Lab programme artist.

Choreography in Man Down is by Róisín, with a cast that includes Matilda Maginnis, Ellie Marsh, Michael McEvoy and Joshua Scott. Composer is Aoife Kavanagh, while the show is produced by Michelle Cahill.
The Saturday performance is at 7.30pm and tickets (€15) are available now at visualcarlow.ie.

Man Down will also run a Friday lunchtime performance for schools and can be booked directly at [email protected] or 059 9172400.

 

 

