What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 15 planning applications between 28 January and 3 February.

Ballon: FLI Precast Solutions Ltd wishes to reconstruct and expand welfare facilities and office accommodation at Kilknock, Ballon.

Borris: BIGbin Waste Tech Ltd wishes to develop at Borris Service Station, Factory Cross. The development will consist of placement of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor for the acceptance of residual and food waste and a pay-to-use portable compactor for mixed dry recyclables. This activity requires the developers to possess a waste collection permit/certificate of registration.

Carlow: 3 Ireland (Hutchison) Limited wishes to erect a development consisting of the replacement of the existing shopfront fascia and signage with new fascia detail, internally illuminated fascia signage at Unit 2, Potato Market, 31 Tullow Street, Carlow.

Aidan Lyons and Sarah Morrissey wish to refurbish existing dwelling as part of a general refurbishment programme, demolish single-storey garage, construction of a new single-storey extension consisting of single-storey extension to side and rear of existing at ‘St Rita’s’, Browneshill Road Lower.

Ken Prendergast wishes to construct a detached domestic shed at ‘DeLucia’, Browneshill Avenue, Carlow.

NDTAX Ltd wishes to provide internal alterations and change of use from doctor’s surgery in through entire shared property 1a and 8a, subdivided for use as office in 1a and for use as apartment in 8a at Presentation Place, Tullow Street, Carlow.

Deighton Enterprises Ltd wishes to extend and change the use of the first floor and second floors on no 121a Tullow Street, Carlow from commercial use to three single-bed apartments with access from Tullow Street at 121a Tullow Street, Carlow.

Sophia Jones wishes to demolish an existing storey-and-a-half-type-dwelling and existing sheds at The Orchard, Burrin Road, Paupish and construct a replacement two-storey dwelling and domestic garage.

Figtree Ltd wishes to extend the existing permitted restaurant by constructing a new floor and steel frame to support a moveable roof awning in the adjacent derelict building. The works will consist of a new restaurant area and two toilets at College Street, Carlow.

Goresbridge: Joe Farrell wishes to construct two single-storey side extensions at Clomoney, Ballyellen, Goresbridge.

Graiguecullen: Shane and Leanne Delaney wish to demolish existing single-storey extension and the construction of a new two-storey extension at 200 Maher Road, Graiguecullen.

Moorestown: Padraig Rooney wishes to construct a dwelling house at Moorestown, Carlow.

Palatine: Richard Seery wishes to erect a single-storey timber cabin (to be used for holiday home lettings) adjacent to existing two-storey dwelling at Russelstown Woods, Russelstown, Palatine.

Tullow: BIGbin Waste Tech Ltd wishes to create a development, which will consist of placement of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor for the acceptance of residual and food waste and a pay-to-use portable compactor for mixed dry recyclables at Hickson’s SuperValu, Bridge Street, Templeowen, Tullow. This activity requires the developers to possess a waste collection permit/certificate of registration for the development.