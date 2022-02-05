Councillors reject proposal to remove limekiln tower

COUNCILLORS have rejected outright proposals to remove an iconic limekiln tower at the site of the former Carlow sugar factory from the protected structures list.

In a roll-call vote at last Thursday’s special meeting of the draft Carlow County Development Plan (CDP), members voted 14 in favour, three against and one abstention to reject the council’s recommendation to remove the limekiln tower from the protected structures list.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan had recommended that the structure be removed from the list following the assessment of a conservation architect.

A report by conservation architect Michael O’Boyle indicated that the structure is ‘a distinctive feature on the skyline of Carlow, but it is of limited special interest in its own right’.

The report continued: ‘The demolition of most of the buildings of the former sugar factory has separated the structure from its industrial context. The tower is of local interest only.’

The motion to reject the council’s recommendation was proposed by cllr John Cassin and seconded by cllr John Pender.

Cllr Cassin also urged that the council write to Greencore, owners of the limekiln tower, calling on them to conduct remedial works on the structure and not to “let the tower disintegrate” further.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace concurred with this call, describing the limekiln tower as a “massive part of Carlow’s cultural history”.

However, cllr Michael Doran disagreed and stated that he would be supporting the chief executive’s recommendation to remove the tower from the protected structures list.

Cllr John Murphy was also in support of its removal, stating that while the tower had “local interest in Carlow town”, people who actually supplied the beet were “laughing at the idea of spending money on that”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that while the limekiln tower was found not to have limited special interest, it “does really have a social history”, while the people of Carlow have a “huge affinity for it”.

Cllr Dalton suggested that if the existence of the tower impinged on development at the site, the issue could be revisited in the future.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue admitted he had “mixed feelings on this” and remarked that placing a building on the protected structure list was not a “magic wand”. It still needed to be maintained and potentially could “fall down at anytime” he said.

Cllr Fergal Browne said the suggestion of removing the tower was a disgrace, adding that at the very least it was a “bargaining chip” for any future plans Greencore may have.

He stated that the council “owed it to the people of Carlow” to force Greencore to come to the table and they would be very interested in listening to them.

“In my opinion we’d be very stupid to delist, so I’m voting to keep it,” added cllr Browne.

Cllr William Paton stated that the tower was “certainly not a bargaining chip”, but was, in fact, “iconic on the Carlow skyline”, adding that it was the country’s last remaining cooling tower from the sugar industry.

Cllr Tom O’Neill also agreed to retain it, adding his hope that Greencore would come up with a plan to develop the site.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella, however, agreed with the chief executive, adding that “a lot of people in the country are laughing at us … it’s silly to try to keep it”, he remarked.

Cllr Ken Murnane described the limekiln tower as a landmark for Carlow, adding that he supported its retention “irrespective of what Greencore do”.

Referring to the death of the Irish sugar industry, cllr Andy Gladney said that Greencore “didn’t think much of the farmers or the people of Carlow” and that “in no way should we delist”.

A roll-call vote was then taken on whether to reject the chief executive’s recommendation to have the limekiln tower removed from the list, with cllrs Browne, Cassin, Dalton, Gladney, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Murnane, Charlie Murphy, O’Neill, Paton, Pender, Phelan, Quinn and Wallace voting in favour. Cllrs Doran, Kinsella and John Murphy voted against, with cllr Brian O’Donoghue abstaining