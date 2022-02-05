Finnish ambassador meets local politicians at council HQ

By Suzanne Pender

ECONOMIC investment, sustainability and the historic links between Finland and Carlow were among the topics discussed when the Finnish ambassador visited Carlow this week.

Raili Lahnalampi, Ambassador of Finland to Ireland, was welcomed to county buildings by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan. Also in attendance was Anne Mutanen, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Finland, Dublin, while senior executive officer with Carlow County Council Eamonn Brophy represented the executive.

Ms Lahnalampi has worked internationally in several roles and she has extensive knowledge and experience of foreign and security policy matters.

“It was a very productive meeting and a lot of topics were discussed, including the economy and economic investment,” said cllr Phelan.

“We also discussed climate change and sustainability, as Finland is one of the world leaders in this area, so it was interesting to look at that and their perspective on it, particularly in areas like smart energy and retrofitting,” he added.

Cllr Phelan was also informed the ambassador of the historic link between Carlow and Finland and their country’s role in the electrification of this country, which changed the face of rural Ireland.

“Paddy Dowling from Tinryland, who was a key figure in the ESB’s rural electrification of the country and was also awarded Carlow Person of the Century, went to Finland to get the poles that were then used all over the country,” explained cllr Phelan.

“Those poles from Finland were used from the 1940s and in many cases right up to the 1980s. She was very interested to hear that,” he added.

During her visit to Carlow, Ambassador Lahnalampi also visited St Leo’s College, where she met students involved in an EU project with a specific focus on Finland.

During her visit, the ambassador also met mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.