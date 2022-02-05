  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Finnish ambassador meets local politicians at council HQ

Finnish ambassador meets local politicians at council HQ

Saturday, February 05, 2022

Cathaoirleach of Cralow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan  welcomes Raili Lahnalampi Amassador of Finland to Ireland and Anne Mutanen deputy head of mission of Finland to Ireland to the offices of Carlow Council with Eamon Brophy Carlow County Council senior executive officer                                       Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Suzanne Pender

ECONOMIC investment, sustainability and the historic links between Finland and Carlow were among the topics discussed when the Finnish ambassador visited Carlow this week.

Raili Lahnalampi, Ambassador of Finland to Ireland, was welcomed to county buildings by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan. Also in attendance was Anne Mutanen, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Finland, Dublin, while senior executive officer with Carlow County Council Eamonn Brophy represented the executive.

Ms Lahnalampi has worked internationally in several roles and she has extensive knowledge and experience of foreign and security policy matters.

“It was a very productive meeting and a lot of topics were discussed, including the economy and economic investment,” said cllr Phelan.

“We also discussed climate change and sustainability, as Finland is one of the world leaders in this area, so it was interesting to look at that and their perspective on it, particularly in areas like smart energy and retrofitting,” he added.

Cllr Phelan was also informed the ambassador of the historic link between Carlow and Finland and their country’s role in the electrification of this country, which changed the face of rural Ireland.

“Paddy Dowling from Tinryland, who was a key figure in the ESB’s rural electrification of the country and was also awarded Carlow Person of the Century, went to Finland to get the poles that were then used all over the country,” explained cllr Phelan.

“Those poles from Finland were used from the 1940s and in many cases right up to the 1980s. She was very interested to hear that,” he added.

During her visit to Carlow, Ambassador Lahnalampi also visited St Leo’s College, where she met students involved in an EU project with a specific focus on Finland.

During her visit, the ambassador also met mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Una had the distinction of making a speech when de Valera visited Rathvilly

Saturday, 05/02/22 - 3:00pm

Tractor run for kids hospital closes in on half-million mark

Saturday, 05/02/22 - 11:30am

Carlow needs to get ready for the coming wave of electric cars

Saturday, 05/02/22 - 11:28am