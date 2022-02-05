Man charged after ‘air rage’ incident on board Ryanair Shannon flight

Gordon Deegan

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Ennis District Court concerning an alleged ‘air rage’ incident on board a Ryanair flight.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening, Judge Mary Larkin remanded Ioan Remi Makula in custody to Limerick prison until next Wednesday.

Solicitor for the accused, Tara Godfrey, said there was no application for bail for Mr Makula, of 52 Fearann Ri, Doughiska, Galway.

Mr Makula is charged with engaging in behaviour of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature whether by word or gesture with intent to cause a breach of the peace, or of being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned on board a Ryanair flight (FR4776) from Manchester to Shannon on February 4th.

The charge is contrary to Section 2(a) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

In evidence, Garda Chris Healy of Shannon Garda station told the court he arrested Mr Makula at Shannon airport at 9.40pm on Friday, charging him at midnight.

Garda Healy said made no reply in response to his caution and charge.

Judge Larkin granted legal aid for Mr Makula.

Stop drawing attention to yourself

Mr Makula was standing in the body of the court for the brief hearing, during which Judge Larkin told Mr Makula: “Sit down young man. Sit down and stop drawing attention to yourself.”

Sgt Noel O’Rourke told the court there is an issue as when Mr Makula was arrested at Shannon airport, he was travelling on a Romanian passport. Sgt O’Rourke explained Mr Makula had previously surrendered an Irish passport.

In reply, Judge Larkin told Sgt O’Rourke that if there is an application for bail for Mr Makula at a later court date, Gardaí can insert that detail to the court.

Judge Larkin said if bail is granted in the future, Mr Makula would be directed to hand over all passports to Gardaí.

Ms Godfrey asked that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on Mr Makula while in custody, adding he is currently on medication.

The judge ordered that Mr Makula appear before Ennis District Court on Wednesday via video-link from prison.