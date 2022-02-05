Met Éireann issue yellow wind warning for Donegal

Saturday, February 05, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Co Donegal, predicting strong winds for parts of Sunday.

The forecaster said west to northwest winds will widely reach mean speeds of 50-60kn/hr with gusts of 90-100km/hr.

“Winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible, and on high ground,” Met Éireann added.

The warning will take effect at 11am on Sunday, lasting until 4pm.

A status yellow gale warning is also in place for all coasts, with the forecaster anticipating that westerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times. That warning began at 11am on Saturday and will last until 12pm on Sunday.

By
