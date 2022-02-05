Tractor run for kids hospital closes in on half-million mark

By Suzanne Pender

PULLING together has not only driven local tractor enthusiasts through the trials of Covid-19 but has helped earn thousands for a very worthy charity.

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club recently donated a phenomenal €16,000 to CHI Crumlin, the proceeds from their 2021 fundraising, bringing the total they have donated to the hospital over the past 17 years to an incredible €454,000.

To raise a terrific €16,000 in 2021 despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 is a testament to all involved with the charity and the unstinting support from the public.

“2021 was a very difficult year for fundraising, but our supporters came up trumps once again,” said organiser Brendan Byrne.

“A lot of our supporters are with us since 2005 and we are forever grateful to them for their fantastic support over the years,” he added.

Brendan remarked that the annual run simply wouldn’t be possible without their truck drivers, while Thomas Roberts from Roberts’ Buses, Myshall is also “a very important link in the chain”.

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club already has plans for 2022 with top of its list a target to pass the €500k mark with their fundraising.

Each cent raised is put to excellent use at Crumlin. In fact, through its fundraising, the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has helped to build a state-of-the-art cardiac centre, refurbished St John’s cancer ward for children undergoing treatment, provided lifesaving equipment and replaced and upgrading medical equipment, supported Crumlin’s research projects and supported the hospital’s Giggle fund and all play areas within the hospital.