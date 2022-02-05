Una had the distinction of making a speech when de Valera visited Rathvilly

The late Una McNally

By Charlie Keegan

UNA McNally Tobinstown Tullow, Co Carlow passed away peacefully at home on Friday 31 December 2021 surrounded by her family.

Una from Ballyoliver, Rathvilly was born on 15 February 1933 to Jack and Mary Nolan. She was one of five children and is survived by three of her siblings. Una was predeceased by her two sons – Christy in 1982 and Brendan in 1983 – and by her brother Christopher and sister Kathleen.

She attended Rathvilly National School and went on to become a legal secretary for Clarke Jeffers, Solicitors, Tullow. Una cycled the journey from Rathvilly to Tullow on a daily basis.

After some years, Una became part of the workforce at Halligan’s Brothers in Rathvilly, where she worked as a secretary. During this time she had the pleasure of standing with the people of Rathvilly in welcoming Eamon de Valera to the village. Una helped to prepare and then delivered an open-air speech in the village to celebrate the occasion.

Una met her future husband John (Johnny) McNally from Ballinabranna, Carlow at the Ritz Ballroom in Carlow town. She frequented the ballroom occasionally with her sister Kathleen. John and Una’s romance started from there and they went on to be married in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly in the early 1960s, raising a family of nine children.

Tobinstown became home to Una and Johnny in the mid-1970s, where neighbours, friends, family and visitors were always welcome.

The years that followed led to an extended family of ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom Una loved dearly, always watching out for each one, enjoying time spent with them over a cup of tea and a chat.

She loved to crochet and to knit, hobbies which occupied a major part of her time – many a scarf or blanket was donated to a good home. Una had a love for animals, especially her cat.

As a couple, Una and Johnny had a great love for Irish country music and they looked forward to musical outings with close friends. Una and Johnny were patrons at Walshe’s of Killerig, where so many memories were made, from birthdays and anniversaries, parties, outings with the Grange Senior Citizens and gatherings to just a Saturday night singalong. In Walshe’s, Una and Johnny would dance the night away. They were usually first on the dance floor and definitely last off it!

St Stephen’s Day 2021 marked the couple’s 59th wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, there was little to celebrate for the McNally family during the year, as Johnny passed away in March and Una made her final journey home to Tobinstown on Christmas Eve morning, a week before her peaceful passing on New Year’s Eve. Una’s family made her final days at home as comfortable as possible.

A number of symbols representing aspects of Una’s life were brought to the altar during her funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Sunday 2 January. Granddaughter Hollie presented Una’s knitting; granddaughter Anna brought forward a knitted scarf, reflecting Una’s love of knitting; great-grandson Fionn presented an ornament of a kitten, reflecting Una’s love for animals; son John presented a photo of his mother; while her daughters Tina, Cathy and Joan presented family photos reflecting Una’s love of family life. Una’s daughter Majella read a eulogy on behalf of the McNally family. The Readings at Mass were by her granddaughters Emma, Anne and Kate, along with grandson Michael.

The splendid music and songs during Mass were provided by Stephen Murphy.

In reading the condolences on social media, the McNally family noted one theme that ran throughout these messages: the use of the words ‘lovely, quiet, kind, gentle and gracious lady’ – qualities Una retained throughout many years of illness.

The family extended very special thanks to Sandra, Una’s daughter-in-law, who went above and beyond in making herself available to help during those final weeks.

There was also thanks to St Luke’s Hospital, especially Ward 7 staff, for the tender care and consideration each and every one showed towards Una and the family. The family also thanked the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, who looked after and cared for Una so well, especially over the last week of her life, while the family also acknowledges the contribution of carers and the public health nurse who attended her.

The family also thanked Fr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly for the wonderful funeral Mass and burial ceremonies, and Deacon Liam for his comforting words of advice and for praying with the family on the morning of Una’s removal from her home in Tobinstown.

Expressions of thanks are also conveyed to all who left condolence messages on rip.ie, people who sent Mass cards, those who turned up on the day and the many who watched the funeral Mass on webcam. Halligan Brothers funeral directors were thanked for their help, sensitivity and professionalism.

Una’s remains were removed to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Monday 3 January, and following her funeral Mass she was laid to rest with husband Johnny in Ballinabranna Cemetery.

Una is mourned by her children Tina, John, Cathy (all Tullow), Majella (Tobinstown), Evelyn (Haroldstown), Tommy (Tobinstown) and Joan (Tobinstown), brother Seán (Ballyoliver, Rathvilly), sisters Mary (Bough, Rathvilly) and Eileen (UK), son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Sandra and her cherished ten grandchildren and equally-loved 15 great-grandchildren, by the Nolan and McNally families, by kind neighbours and Una’s circle of friends.