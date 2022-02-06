Action needed now on hospital waiting lists

By Michael Godfrey

I LOVE history! The late Seamus Lennon from Pembroke introduced me to the subject when I started secondary school and ever since it has fascinated me. Irish and European history are my favourites. I’d look at documentaries on those topics all day long.

History is also great for quotations. JFK had a few famous ones concerning man’s efforts to get to the moon, the Berlin Wall and what people could do for their country.

But my favourites come from Churchill, such as ‘if you are going through hell, keep going’. One of his most memorable was in August 1940 as the Battle of Britain raged between England and Germany for supremacy of the skies. Paying tribute to members of the Royal Air Force, he coined that unforgettable line: ‘Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.’

Today, as we continue to see the drop in hospitalisations from the latest variant of the coronavirus, perhaps that quote could be used to describe the actions of our frontline workers. By that I mean all frontline workers. No disrespect to the doctors and nurses, who had to deal with wave upon wave of sick people, and in the early days, before there was a vaccine, put their own health on the line. But what about the gardaí, first responders, carers and firefighters? The list goes on and on.

I don’t begrudge anyone a €1,000 cash bonus, but I think the government has opened a can of worms by selecting one group of workers for preferential treatment.

There is no doubt that over the past two years everyone involved in the health service did tremendous work, but now, as some of the temporary facilities are being dismantled, such as the Covid test centres, perhaps it is time to look at another problem and see if that cannot be solved as well. I’m referring to the almost one million people on waiting lists all over the country. These people were put to the back of the queue as resources were deployed elsewhere to fight the virus. But now is their time to be put front and centre to try to get a handle on this problem once and for all.

I’m not laying blame at anyone’s feet. That doesn’t solve any problem. What will solve the problem is some fresh thinking, which was very evident during the pandemic, when resources could be redeployed, money found and facilities erected overnight to meet expected demand.

Just look at the 300-bed emergency facility which was erected at Citywest almost two years ago. The world was only beginning to understand the magnitude of the problem it faced with this invisible virus. Thinking outside of the box, the HSE decided it was not going to take any chances and within days a facility was acquired and kitted out.

Okay, someone who wants to take a negative stance will say it was never utilised, but I would say that, thankfully, it never had to be – but if the numbers had gone the way they were expected to go, we would have been well prepared to handle that situation. I don’t know if that facility has been dismantled or not, rumour had it that was to happen this week or next, but before then, perhaps those in authority might take a step back, catch their breath and see if it could be converted to deal with that ever-growing waiting list to see either a specialist or have an elective procedure carried out.

It may be basic, but if the photos I saw were anything to go by, this facility had everything a patient required. If you are sick or getting something done, which will make all the difference to your everyday life, you don’t look for something fancy. You look for something which will do the job. And if that temporary field hospital was good enough to deal with patients at death’s door due to the coronavirus, surely it is good enough to deal with some of the people languishing on waiting lists for God knows how long.