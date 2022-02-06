Are owners letting properties fall into disrepair on purpose?

By Suzanne Pender

ARE people being “rewarded” for letting their property “go to rack and ruin”, then having it taken off the county’s protected structure list?

That was the question posed by cllr John Cassin at last Thursday’s special council meeting to discuss the draft Carlow County Development Plan (CDP).

At the meeting, members voted to have a property at Hynes Corner at Shamrock Plaza removed from the county’s Record of Protected Structures.

In a separate motion brought forward by cllrs Fergal Browne and Fintan Phelan, a property at 49 Burrin Street, Carlow was placed on the protected structure list.

In her report, chief executive Kathleen Holohan accepted the councillors’ motion that the façade and external footprint of the main building only at 49 Burrin Street be included on the Record of Protected Structures.

In her recommendation, Ms Holohan states that the external form of the end-of-terrace building, constructed c1820-40 on the east side of Burrin Street ‘is in a remarkably intact condition, with the late-Georgian detailing of the front façade making a positive contribution to the streetscape of Burrin Street’.

Both the removal of the Shamrock Plaza property from the protected list and the inclusion of 49 Burrin Street were passed by members.

However, cllr John Cassin expressed concern about Shamrock Plaza.

“Are people being reward now by having their property taken off the protected structures list by letting it go to rack and ruin,” stated cllr Cassin.

Pointing out that there are “trees growing through” the property at Burrin Street, he asked “what if any” correspondence from the council was sent to the owners of the property at Burrin Street?

Director of services Michael Rainey insisted that the council actively progresses cases where protected structures are not maintained and he encouraged any property owner of a protected structure that they “must maintain their property to the highest degree”.

In a motion brought forward by cllr Michael Doran, members also voted in favour of including the façade and footprint only of the Dispensary House, Church Street, Carlow on the protected structures list.