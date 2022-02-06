BLAST FROM THE PAST!

Photographs from the late 1960s and early 1970s submitted to The Nationalist by Margaret Ryan from Maher Road, Graiguecullen
Tom Dooley receives tickets to Lourdes for his wife and daughter Linda donated by Graiguecullen parishioners
Graiguecullen Youth Club Committee pictured in 1969
Members of Carlow Pipe Band in November 1971: (back) Michael Byrne, Matthew Kearney, Mick O’Shea, John Brennan, Patsy Fennell, Eugene Lyons, Pert Nolan, Jugger Brennan, John Dowling and Eddie Kelly; (front) Tom Byrne, Helen Byrne, Margaret Fitzpatrick, Padraig Fitzpatrick, Pat Byrne, Fr Sean Kelly, Martin Byrne, Kathleen Duggan and Mary Ryan
Pictured outside the packaging store at Carlow Sugar Factory in 1967: Bill Egerton, Agnes O’Reilly, Patricia Ryan, Eileen Dalton, Betty Waters, Annette Burke and Jimmy Butler