Carlow schools compete to win Big Travel Challenge

By Elizabeth Lee

SEVEN schools in Carlow have started February with a plan to change their travel habits for good.

An initiative of the Green Schools Programme, the Big Travel Challenge 2022 asks school communities to focus on a mode of active travel such as walking, cycling or scooting and try to get as many people using that mode as possible over a period of ten school days.

Participating schools in Co Carlow are Borris NS, Newtown Dunleckney NS, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow, St Brendan’s NS, Drummond, St Michael’s NS, Newtown and Scoil Bhride NS, Ardough, while at secondary school level, Presentation College, Carlow is putting its best foot forward, too.

This year’s challenge is celebrating seven years of successfully encouraging more students to enjoy the benefits of getting to school on foot, on wheels or by public transport. Walking, cycling and scooting to school can be an opportunity to increase physical activity in the darker winter months, when time spent outdoors is reduced.

The overall winning school in 2022 will receive a cash prize of €1,000 to be used for its Green-Schools travel programme, with four runners-up each receiving prize of €500.

Organisers of the Green Schools campaign are still looking for schools – big and small, rural and urban, primary, secondary and education centres – that will take on the challenge of achieving a measurable increase in a sustainable mode of travel. Schools are asked to promote one mode and to record their results to form an application to win the Big Travel Challenge.

Find out more at www.greenschoolsireland.org and check out your local school’s progress on social media by searching #BigTravelChallenge.