Death notices and funeral arrangements

John (Seanie) BEGLEY

9 Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

John (Seanie) Begley, February 6th 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Survived by his wife Teresa, brothers Mickey, Paddy and Tom, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seanie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery



Margaret Boland

”Rosemount”, Augha, Muine Bheag, Carlow

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved daughter of the late Brid and Noel and sister of the late Alan. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:



House private, please

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to: Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care, Palliative Care Service

Michael Cassidy

Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow

Suddenly, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of the late James and Catherine. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving partner Kaa, daughters Amanda, Michelle and Rose, sons-in-law, Ray and Cóilín, grand-daughter Halle, grandsons Adam, Ethan and Shay, sister Marie, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Please check this website again on Monday afternoon for an update on funeral arrangements.

Funeral arrangements later.

Agnes Byrne (née Bonham)

Garretstown, Rathvilly, Carlow

On 4th February 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of all at Baltinglass Hospital; Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Maura, Bunty and Sean; Sadly missed by her loving daughter Paula, sisters Rose and Nellie, grandson Laurence, Paula’s partner Eamon, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Agnes Rest in Peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) on Monday evening from 5 o’c until 7.30 o’c. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium Victorian Chapel at 1.45pm.

Agnes’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Baltinglass Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. Donation box in church.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.



Paul O’Toole

Ballyconnell, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by his father Andy. Sadly missed by his daughter Shantel, his mother Eileen, sister Sharon, his brothers Gerard and Jason,his niece Amy and nephew Jack, his grandchildren Rose and Luna, Sharon’s partner Nicky and Gerard’s fiancée Louise, his godmother Nan, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Byrne’s funeral home Crablane on Saturday from 5pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12pm in St Mary’s Church Ballyconnell, followed by burial in Kilquiggan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust.