Man in critical condition following M50 collision

Muireann Duffy

A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle and a car collided on an M50 slip road on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred on the slip road from Ballymun heading onto the M50 southbound.

The man, aged in his late 20s who was on the motorcycle, was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her late 30s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are currently at the scene conducting a technical examination. The road has been closed to facilitate the examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly those with video/dash-cam footage, to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.