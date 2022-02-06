€30k in community grants awarded to Bagenalstown area

By Elizabeth Lee

The Bagenalstown area has just been awarded €30,000 in community grants and a further €30,000 was granted to local representatives in their discretionary grants allowance.

The funding will go towards environmental and community projects as well as to local tidy towns groups.

Margaret Moore, Acting Senior Executive Officer with Carlow County Council, presented a report to local councillors at February’s municipal district meeting.

She outlined that the environmental grant scheme was to support resident associations and community groups to maintain and enhance their local environments. Works that would qualify for funding include landscaping of open spaces, amenity development along river banks, and projects that promote biodiversity.

The grants are also to go to community and voluntary groups, to acknowledge and help finance the work that they carry out.

Ms Moore highlighted the fact that if the funding isn’t fully drawn down and spent, then the balance would be re-located to other groups.

The funding was welcomed by cathaoirleach Michal Doran who commented that “anything that we can do to support voluntary groups is to be encouraged”.

In response to a query by cllr Tommy Kinsella, Ms Moore replied that the funding is open to all relevant groups, including new applicants, and that they should apply directly to the council for the grants.

The grants also includes €1,300, earmarked for St Patrick’s Day parades.

Cllr William Quinn asked if that amount could be increased, given the potential rise in insurance premiums. Ms Moore said that if the councillors wanted more money to go towards the parades, then they could opt to take it from another allocation and that it was up to them to decide where the money goes.