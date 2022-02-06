February ushers in a springtime of hope

Fr Paddy Byrne

THERE was a great sense of relief and unburdening when taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the ending of most restrictions regarding Covid-19. We were all invited, while keeping safe, to embrace this new beginning after two years of darkness and anxiety.

Never before have we all looked forward to the brightness of a new and healthy springtime, a time when we can truly begin again with real confidence. We are about to begin a new season of promised hope and light. February is a most hopeful month. This week, we celebrate St Brigid’s Day, a day which brings great hope. St Brigid brings with her a story of compassion, generosity, healing and renewal.

These early February days mark the beginning of spring, and although it may still feel cold, brighter evenings, emerging green shoots and snowdrops announce a time for new beginnings. I’m glad the darkness of winter is once again being transformed by the light of our new spring. Spring is a season of hope and renewal. In the true sense of Scripture, we are called out of the darkness and into God’s wonderful light.

Over the past few weeks I have celebrated a number of funerals. What struck me most about these celebrations was the power of the positive, unique and talented spirit that is contained within us all.

Those who have gone to their eternal reward greatly enhanced not just their immediate families but also the wider community; people who were sincere, genuine and energetic in sharing life freely with others. I was greatly inspired also by the wonderful sense of community expressed by the kindness and compassion of good neighbours and friends. We must never take for granted the wonderful gift that is community. We are very fortunate to live with people who care for one another, who support, encourage and facilitate many good things to happen every day.

The truth of the matter is that all of us carry a sense of winter and spring. Winter is often felt in the pain, anxiety and burden that are part of our human story. So, too, it is experienced in our failures and struggles, our losses and our human frailty. However, this fragile truth does not truly define who we are. All of us have a beautiful spring, constantly being renewed in all our hearts. The spring tells the story of our resilience, courage, determination and imagination. The spring in our story is about being able to begin again. Springtime embraces the possible.

For many people, this is a time when real questions are being asked regarding where we, as a nation, go from here. I suggest that part of this discernment is about tapping into the spring of giftedness, talent and abundance found within the depths of all our being. Surely the wonderful neighbours and good people that are the living fabric of every community remind us that people are more important than policy, and community is far more powerful than an economy.

The spring marks a significant change in the year. I am grateful for the powerful gift of hope given to me recently by many good people, who have gone from this life marked with the sign of faith. I am deeply confident that as we emerge from this pandemic, gifts of integrity, renewal and opportunity will be its fruit.

Spring is in the air; may we take time to breathe in its hope and light.

St Bridget’s Well

We set out this night toward the well of St Brigid

Sailing from the island of Innis Oirr.

Then by foot on through Doolin to follow that trail

That skirts the sheer drop off the Cliffs of Moher.

Then we scrabble the Burren over rock walls and pastures

To a foothill of magic in the county of Clare …

Where a spring of cold water runs through a cold cave

And the water is wishes from the wells of our hearts

That the ones that we love might be plucked from their sickness

Or freed from despair so the healing might start.