Inisbofin became a second home for Tony Butler

By Michael Godfrey

TONY Butler had planned to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Kathleen and extended family on Inisbofin, Co Donegal in March. Sadly, events overtook those plans and Tony passed away on 27 December after a short illness.

Although a native of Corbally and a resident of nearby Ballyadams, Co Laois, Tony (75) considered the island his second home, where he and his wife Kathleen visited as often as they could.

It was there that Tony’s great love of traditional music was fostered and it was there that he became a close friend of famous traditional musician, the late Dessie O’Halloran, along with other traditional stars such as Sharon Shannon, Mundy and many more. But Tony was not one to list off celebrities; for him, it was about the music, and that was reflected in the choice and variety of music which played throughout his burial, both at the family home and the nearby St Joseph’s Church and cemetery.

But music wasn’t the only interest Tony had in life. Above all, he was a devoted family man to his wife Kathleen and children Brenda, Steven and Aoife and in more recent years his grandchildren Aoibhin, Emily and Niamh.

Tony also had a lifelong interest in gardening and in all aspects of outdoor life. He was at his ease whenever doing odd jobs about the house, especially when that entailed working outside in the open. Chopping wood was another favourite pastime and he loved nothing better than supplying family and friends with timber to ward off winter chills.

Son of the late Patrick and Julieanne Butler of Corbally, Co Laois and predeceased by his brother Dick and grandson Eoghan, Tony first went to work on the family farm, following the death of his father, but later spent many years working with Roadstone.

He was introduced to his wife Kathleen, a native of Ballyadams, by mutual friends and following their wedding in 1972 Tony moved there. It was thanks to Kathleen that Tony first visited Inisbofin. A work colleague sent the couple a postcard from the island in 1972 and Tony said he would love to visit the place. Kathleen then booked a trip to the island – the first of too many visits to count. Their children later became as frequent visitors to the island as their parents and many family occasions were celebrated with their ‘island family’ over the intervening years.

Although Tony became quite ill in recent months, he never complained. It was only when he could be found sitting indoors that his wife and family knew he was not feeling the best.

Tony’s family expressed their gratitude to the nurses at the oncology day ward in Naas General Hospital, as well as the medical team at St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, where Tony was a resident shortly before his death, for all the support and compassion shown to him. They also wished to thank the wider community and friends for the support given to them since Tony became ill.

As was Tony’s wish, traditional music was played throughout his interment, not just in the family home but also at the church and cemetery, where Tony was laid to rest on 30 December.

Tony is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Brenda and Aoife, son Steven, grandchildren Aoibhin, Emily and Niamh, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Pamela, sister Mary (Nolan), brothers-in-law Frank and Tommy, nephews, nieces, family and friends.