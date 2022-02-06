Man due in court after Gardaí seize drugs worth €590,000

A man is due to appear in court on Sunday morning after Gardaí seized €590,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine on Friday.

According to Gardaí, the drugs were found during a stop and search of a vehicle in Michelstown, Co Cork.

The search of the vehicle uncovered an estimated €380,000 of cannabis and €210,000 of cocaine.

A man, aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested. He was taken to Fermoy Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man is now due to appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court on Sunday afternoon.