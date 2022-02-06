Motorcyclist (50s) fatally injured in Cork road collision

Sunday, February 06, 2022

Muireann Duffy

A man, aged in his 50s, has been killed following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork.

The collision occurred at approximately 1.45pm in the village of Ballineen.

The driver of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

No other injures were reported as a result of the collision.

Gardaí confirmed the R586 between Bandon and Bantry is currently closed in Ballineen to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Bandon Garda station on 023-885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

