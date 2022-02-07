90-year-old Joe enjoys special birthday with his beloved family

Joe Kealy from New Oak Estate, Carlow celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of New Oak Estate’s oldest citizens celebrated a terrific milestone on Sunday as he enjoyed his 90th birthday.

Joe Kealy, originally from Ballymartin, Borris has been living in New Oak Estate, Carlow since 1973, making him one of its first residents and now one of its most senior citizens.

Due to Covid-19, Joe celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday 6 February at his home with his beloved family safely calling round to wish him well, including his sons Pat, James and Joe, daughters-in-law Susan, Eileen and Sylvia, seven grandchildren – Graham, Jamie, Maria, Patrick, Rosin, Kellyanne and Craig – and his four great-grandchildren,

Joe is well known to many in Carlow, particularly through his work in the post office, from which he retired in the 1980s.

Joe’s wife Brigid sadly passed away in December 2010. In their heyday, the couple loved to go dancing and loved going along to all of Co Carlow’s popular venues at the time to dance.

All of Joe’s family and many friends in New Oak Estate and throughout Co Carlow wished him well on his 90th birthday and the health and happiness to enjoy many more.