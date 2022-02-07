Car crashes into Carlow Tesco

A DRIVER was taken away by ambulance after his car struck the side of Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred when the driver attempted to reverse from a car-park spot by a trolley bay. However, the vehicle travelled forward past bollards and collided with the side of the Tesco store. Gardaí and paramedics responded to the scene. The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A couple of window panes at Tesco were broken as a result, but no members of the public were injured.