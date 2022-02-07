Carlow families to appear on RTE Investigates tonight

Carlow families will feature on a RTE Investigates programme on domestic abuse and its harrowing consequences this evening.

The families of murdered Carlow murder women, Ciara Campbell and Lisa Doyle, will contribute to the show which will be broadcast on RTE 1 at 9.35pm.

Ciara Campbell was stabbed to death by her former partner, Gordie Molloy, at their home in Carlow in 2007.

Her son Jamie witnessed the murder age 4. His mother screamed at him to run. Speaking to RTE Investigates, he says: “I saw him stab my Ma. Her final words were basically to save me. I can’t remember anything else from my childhood, except that one day. It’s the only thing I have of my ma.”

Bagenalstown woman Lisa Doyle was was strangled by her partner, Gerard O’Hara, in Kilkenny in 2009.

Lisa’s sister Angela will also contribute to programme about the control that O’Hara had on her sister.

Carlow is one of just nine counties without a women’s refuge and the programme will also tackle this issue along with investigating domestic violence during the pandemic.