Death notices and funeral announcements

Maria Lawler (née Quirke) Lacken, Old. Leighlin, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful staff at Beechwood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, daughters Billie, Mary and Trish, son Brian, and their partners Eugene, Rainer and Bronagh, grandchildren Arán, Muireann, Eoghan, Jim, Luna, Aoibh, Eibhe, Finn, Olwyn, and Clódagh, sister Breada, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian’s Cemetery Old. Leighlin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Link for Funeral Mass www.leighlinparish.ie